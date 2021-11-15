Hyderabad Youths Grab Eyeballs for Display of Unique 'AC Helmets' at Dubai 2020 Expo

The amended Transport Act mandates that every person with a two-wheeler must wear a helmet. But riders often have to face issues such as heat, perspiration, hair fall, among others due to prolonged use of helmets.

To address these issues at once, a group of young people from Hyderabad set a record of sorts by rolling out a unique “air-conditioned" helmet, which may be the first of its kind in the world.

Three youngsters from Hyderabad – Kausthubh Koundinya, Srikanth Kommula and Anand Kumar — who applied their mind to address these issues related to helmet use gave shape to prototype ‘AC helmets’ in 2016. Jersh Safety, a start-up in collaboration with NIA of UAE, has developed this AC helmet.

In the last six years, traffic police have slapped penalty worth Rs 1,794 crore through about 6.5 crore challans for traffic violations.

These helmets are designed in such a way that they can ensure 24 degrees Celsius temperature inside for many hours of use. There are three varieties, including one for transport and the other for construction industry workers and the last one with complete cover for welding workers who work in severe temperatures.

The youth got support from Telangana IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao for their start-up company in 2016. They began with a prototype AC helmet and in the last five years came up with a better solution with multiple variants.

Available in three variants in S, E and W, these AC helmets, work for a minimum of two hours to 10 hours continuously. Their weight is also less as it ranges from just 650 gm to 1 kg only with a price range of from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 based on models and designs. Jersh Safety representatives say helmets can be hired daily for Rs 10 to Rs 15 also.

