Hyderabad’s Charminar Damaged After Stucco Work of Minaret Falls Down
The cause of the incident is yet not know. A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit the monument on Thursday to probe the cause of the damage.
New Delhi: A portion of the historic Charminar was damaged on Wednesday night after a chunk of the ornamental stucco work of one the minars fell off.
The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the portion on the Laad Bazar side of the historic monument in Hyderabad broke down. No injuries were reported.
A video of the incident shows lumps of the concrete lying on the base of the monument.
(With inputs from ANI)
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
