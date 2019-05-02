Take the pledge to vote

Hyderabad’s Charminar Damaged After Stucco Work of Minaret Falls Down

The cause of the incident is yet not know. A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit the monument on Thursday to probe the cause of the damage.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 9:19 AM IST
Hyderabad's Charminar Damaged After Stucco Work of Minaret Falls Down
The cause of the incident is yet not know. A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit the monument on Thursday to probe the cause of the damage.
New Delhi: A portion of the historic Charminar was damaged on Wednesday night after a chunk of the ornamental stucco work of one the minars fell off.

The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the portion on the Laad Bazar side of the historic monument in Hyderabad broke down. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the incident is yet not know. A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit the monument on Thursday to probe the cause of the damage.

A video of the incident shows lumps of the concrete lying on the base of the monument.

(With inputs from ANI)


| Edited by: Sana Fazili
