Hyderabad’s Charminar Damaged After Stucco Work of Minaret Falls Down

A portion of the historic Charminar was damaged on Wednesday night after a chunk of the ornamental stucco work of one the minars fell off.The incident took place at around 11:30 pm when the portion on the Laad Bazar side of the historic monument in Hyderabad broke down. No injuries were reported.The cause of the incident is yet not know. A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will visit the monument on Thursday to probe the cause of the damage.A video of the incident shows lumps of the concrete lying on the base of the monument.(With inputs from ANI)