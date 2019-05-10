Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hyderabad's International Airport Ranked 8th Best in the World, Qatar Takes the Crown

The Hamad International Airport in Qatar has topped the list followed by Japan's Tokyo and Greece's Athens International airports.

News18.com

May 10, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Hyderabad's International Airport Ranked 8th Best in the World, Qatar Takes the Crown
An aerial image of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.
New Delhi: With the eighth position, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has been ranked among the top ten best airports in the world in a survey conducted by AirHelp.

The Hamad International Airport in Qatar has topped the list followed by Japan's Tokyo and Greece's Athens International airports. On the other hand, London’s Gatwick and the Billy Bishop Toronto City in Canada have been named among the worst airports globally.

Among the airlines, Qatar Airways has secured the top position for the second consecutive year, followed by American Airlines, Aeromexico, SAS Scandinavian Airlines,and Qantas in the top five. While at the bottom of the list were Ryanair, Korean Air, Kuwait Airways, the United Kingdom’s (UK) EasyJet and Thomas Cook Airlines.

As per the data collected by AirHelp, the New Jersey Hub was ranked as the worst airport in the United States in 2019.

AirHelp is an organisation that specialises in the rights of air-travellers and seeks compensation in cases of delays or cancellations.

The Top 10 Airports in 2019

1. Hamad International Airport, Qatar

2. Tokyo International Airport, Japan

3. Athens International Airport, Greece

4. Afonso Pena International Airport, Brazil

5. Gdansk Lech Wasa Airport, Poland

6. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia

7. Changi Airport Singapore, Singapore

8. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, India

9. Tenerife North Airport, Spain

10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport, Brazil

The 10 Worst Airports for 2019

1. London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom

2. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada

3. Porto Airport, Portugal

4. Paris Orly Airport, France

5. Manchester Airport, United Kingdom

6. Malta International Airport, Malta

7. Henri CoandaInternational Airport, Romania

8. Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands

9. Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait

10. Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal

AirHelp's chief executive officer, Henrik Zillmer, said, “One area in which many airlines need to improve is claim-processing operations,” adding that instead of cancelling a flight as soon as it is clear that an airplane will not be able to fly, many force passengers to wait in the airport during long flight delays.

The 10 top airlines for 2019 (on-time performance)

1. Qatar Airways

2. American Airlines

3. Aeromexico

4. SAS Scandinavian Airlines

5. Qantas

6. LATAM Airlines

7. WestJet

8. Luxair

9. Austrian Airlines

10. Emirates

The 10 Worst Airlines of 2019 (on-time performance)

1. Adria Airways

2. Aerolineas Argentinas

3. Transavia

4. Laudamotion

5. Norwegian

6. Ryanair

7. Korean Air

8. Kuwait Airways

9. EasyJet

10. Thomas Cook Airlines
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
