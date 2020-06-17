Hyderabad’s Popular Gokul Chat Temporarily Closed after Owner Tests Positive for Covid-19

Popular eatery in the city Gokul Chat, which was among the two places rocked by blasts i 2007 that claimed 44 lives, has been temporarily closed aftee its owner tested positive for coronavirus.

Twin blasts at this shop and open air theatre at Lumbin park in 2007 had left 44 dead and 68 injured.

Police said the management took the decision after the owner, who was suffering from pneumonia for a long time, was admitted to a private hospital on June 13 and subsequently tested positive.

Though the owner had not been coming to the eatery since June 8, the workers there have been placed under home quarantine, they said.

Samples have been collected from his family members for COVID-19 tests, they added.