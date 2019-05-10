Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Ranked 8th Best in the World

With the eighth position, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has been ranked among the top ten best airports in the world in a survey conducted by AirHelp.The Hamad International Airport in Qatar has topped the list followed by Japan's Tokyo and Greece's Athens International airports. On the other hand, London’s Gatwick and the Billy Bishop Toronto City in Canada have been named among the worst airports globally.Among the airlines, Qatar Airways has secured the top position for the second consecutive year, followed by American Airlines, Aeromexico, SAS Scandinavian Airlines,and Qantas in the top five. While at the bottom of the list were Ryanair, Korean Air, Kuwait Airways, the United Kingdom’s (UK) EasyJet and Thomas Cook Airlines.As per the data collected by AirHelp, the New Jersey Hub was ranked as the worst airport in the United States in 2019.AirHelp is an organisation that specialises in the rights of air-travellers and seeks compensation in cases of delays or cancellations.1. Hamad International Airport, Qatar2. Tokyo International Airport, Japan3. Athens International Airport, Greece4. Afonso Pena International Airport, Brazil5. Gdansk Lech Wasa Airport, Poland6. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia7. Changi Airport Singapore, Singapore8. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, India9. Tenerife North Airport, Spain10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport, Brazil1. London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom2. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada3. Porto Airport, Portugal4. Paris Orly Airport, France5. Manchester Airport, United Kingdom6. Malta International Airport, Malta7. Henri CoandaInternational Airport, Romania8. Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands9. Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait10. Lisbon Portela Airport, PortugalAirHelp's chief executive officer, Henrik Zillmer, said, “One area in which many airlines need to improve is claim-processing operations,” adding that instead of cancelling a flight as soon as it is clear that an airplane will not be able to fly, many force passengers to wait in the airport during long flight delays.1. Qatar Airways2. American Airlines3. Aeromexico4. SAS Scandinavian Airlines5. Qantas6. LATAM Airlines7. WestJet8. Luxair9. Austrian Airlines10. Emirates1. Adria Airways2. Aerolineas Argentinas3. Transavia4. Laudamotion5. Norwegian6. Ryanair7. Korean Air8. Kuwait Airways9. EasyJet10. Thomas Cook Airlines