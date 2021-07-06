Hyderabad’s Six-lane Flyover Opened for Public Use; All You Need to Know

Hyderabad’s newly constructed Balanagar flyover opened for common commuters from today. The massive six-lane highway bridge between Balanagar X Roads and Narsapur X Road will provide huge relief to lakhs of commuters and save them from traffic jams caused by vehicles during peak hours.

Inaugurating the over-bridge, Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao announced that it will be named after former Defence Minister, Babu Jagjivan Ram. Paying tribute to the efforts of the labourers who have worked in the construction of this flyover, KTR requested Shivamma, a worker, to cut the ribbon and formally inaugurate the flyover.

Happy to be throwing open the much awaited Balanagar flyover tomorrow This 1.1 km flyover built as part of #SRDP (strategic road development plan) will ease traffic congestion at one of the most choked junctions in Hyderabad My compliments to @arvindkumar_ias & team @HMDA_Gov pic.twitter.com/uBBKxgjaVR — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 5, 2021

BALANAGAR FLYOVER: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

The new 1.1 KM long flyover has been built as a part of the Strategic Road Development Plan of the Telangana government and aims to ease out traffic congestion at one of the busiest spots in Hyderabad, Balanagar Junction.

Built at a cost of Rs 387 crore, the Balanagar flyover was completed in four years. While the project was slated to be completed in 2020, the issues in land acquisition for the project delayed it for nearly a year.

The use of a 6mm thick Asphaltic sheet spread between the bitumen layer and slab of the flyover separates the Balanagar flyover from other flyovers in the city, reported Telangana Today. These sheets will absorb water protecting the concrete and steel used in the flyover. Similar sheets were used on the Attapur Flyover.

Speaking after the inauguration, KTR said that a total of Rs 30,000 crore had been spent on the construction and underpasses in the city under the SRDP.

Soon after the formation of his government in the newly carved out state of Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had rolled out the SRDP plan to solve the problem of traffic jams and congestion in the cities.

The state government will be taking up the construction of more flyovers and underpasses in the coming days.

