Hyderabad's 'Visa Temple' Now Wants to Bring Loan Defaulters Back to India
The head priests of the temple believe their "special puja" will also solve the banking crisis that has hit the country and bring back the hard-earned money of crores of Indians from all the loan defaulters that have fled the country.
The Chilkur Balaji Temple is popularly known as the ‘Visa Temple’ as every day thousands of people having trouble getting visa throng the place hoping that their prayers will be answered. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Hyderabad: Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi may be holed up in a five star hotel in New York after triggering a Rs 11,300 crore fraud on state-run Punjab National Bank, but the priests at the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple near Hyderabad are confident that their prayers will bring him back to India even if the government cannot.
Not only this, the head priests of the temple believe their "special puja" will also solve the banking crisis that has hit the country and bring back the hard-earned money of crores of Indians from all the loan defaulters that have fled the country.
The Chilkur Balaji Temple is popularly known as the ‘Visa Temple’ as every day thousands of people having trouble getting visa throng the place hoping that their prayers will be answered.
Now, Dr MV Soundararajan, the head priest who came up with the idea of the special puja, believes he can also get people back to India. He said he was confident that the puja will help the recovery of money from defaulters, however big they may be. The puja will take on February 19 at noon and thousands of devotees are expected to take part in it.
‘A special chanting will be done to invoke the Lion God. ‘Runa Vimochana Nrusimha Stotram’ is a powerful stotra that when recited regularly will relieve people of their debts and insolvency, however severe and acute," he said.
CS Gopalakrishna, another head priest, said that this is a severe crisis, and there is threat to the money in the banks. "I pray to Lord Lashmi Nrusimha, the Lion God seated with the Goddess of wealth to tide over these debts," he said. Giving details of the special puja, he said that there are nine verses in the chant and it will be repeated 11 times.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
