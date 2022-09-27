Hyderabad: Two Burqa-clad Women Vandalise Virgin Mary Statue, Durga Idol; Protests Begin

Two burqa-clad women were taken into custody after they were allegedly seen vandalising a statue of Virgin Mary and also a Durga idol in Khairatabad area of Hyderabad on Tuesday. Police ruled out any links of the women with PFI as the incident comes amid a mega crackdown on the radical outfit.

The incident triggered protest by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) outside the police station where the two women were being questioned. Police sources said that a knife and a few other things have been recovered from the women.

The women were reportedly handed over to the police by locals.

The women, aged around 22-23, were not cooperating in probe, Hyderabad Police officials said, adding that they were not revealing their names, neither were they telling where they came from.

As per local police, the two women were first seen outside a church where they tried to vandalise a statue of Virgin Mary placed outside. They then went to a Durga Puja pandal, set up a few metres away from the church for the Navratri festival, and tried to vandalise the Durga idol there.

This is when the two women were accosted by a group of locals, believed to be the officials of the Durga Puja pandal. One of the women even tried to retaliate on being confronted, prompting the locals to dial the police.

The damaged portion of the Durga idol has been fixed.

