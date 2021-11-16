Hyderpora Gunbattle: Kashmir's IG Confirms Out of 4 Killed One Was A Foreign Militant, And The Other His Local Aid

Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, said the four persons killed in the Hyderpora gunbattle includes a foreign militant, his local associate, an overground worker and a building owner. Kumar said Altaf Ahmad Bhat, the owner of the complex was killed in a “crossfire” and further investigations would reveal whose bullet killed him. “If the bullet is from pistol it would mean terrorists have killed him and a bullet fired an AK rifle would mean he was killed by security forces. A probe will establish that" he said.

Kumar said Mudassir Gul, the fourth person was a militant associate who had provided his rented space in Bhat’s building to militants for carrying out subversive activities. He identified the slain militants as Bilal Bhai alias Haider and Aamir Magray, a resident of Banihal.

The police, he said received an input about the presence of militants at Hyderpora and based on that laid a cordon. When the suspects were rounded up, militants fired upon the advancing party, which started a gunfight in which two militants were killed. “We have called a family from Banihal to identify the slain," he said. He said the fourth person killed was Muddasir Ahmad (Gul), who had rented space in the building but in effect was providing shelter to Haider and his associate.

“This way he was harbouring militants. Mudasir was also involved in ferrying Haider from the recent attack site of Jamalata Srinagar where a policeman was injured,” the IGP said. Besides, he ferried militants from the South and North Kashmir areas. Kumar said two pistols, two magazines, half-a-dozen mobile phones and a few computers were recovered from the site. “He (Mudasir) was also running a call centre. This way, he was an OGW and directly involved in harbouring militants,” the IGP Kumar said.

Replying to a question of whether renting out a building was a crime, he said before giving rooms or building on rent, owners should get in touch with police and share details of tenets. Asked whether police had clear evidence of Mudasir being involved in “harbouring militants”, the IGP had digital evidence and once they will get further proof, the same will be shared with the media.

Family members of both Mudassir Gul and Altaf Ahmad Bhat, however, pleaded their innocence. “He was 38 years old and a dental surgeon by professional who would also do some business. He has two small kids and we demand justice," a relative told media persons at Press Enclave in Srinagar whether they held a brief protest.

Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross firing & then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now. Imperative that a credible judicial enquiry is done to bring out the truth & put an end to this rampant culture of impunity. https://t.co/QOJonQ0kyS— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 16, 2021

Saima Bhat, the niece of slain Bhat, said he was killed in cold blood. “On three occasions, he was taken to the complex and shot. He was used as a human shield. He had no links with any militant group, " she said.

Meanwhile, Kumar said he has constituted a Special Investigation Team under Deputy Inspector General to probe the modus operandi of a hi-tech hideout at Hyderpora. He said many mobile phones and computers were recovered from the complex.

These allegations are grave and merit speedy investigation. Least @JmuKmrPolice could do is handover the dead body to the family for a decent burial. Are even dead ones a threat to peace now? https://t.co/QEE4mLlpVj— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) November 15, 2021

“The SIT will probe the modus-operandi of the hi-tech hideout of Hydeprora. They will also get into the details of whether militants were in touch with any foreign country. The team will also look into the sequence of events that led to the killing of building owner and militant associate,” he said.

