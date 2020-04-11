Hydroxychloroquinine to be Prescribed for Rajasthan Police Too After Constable Tested Coronavirus Positive

Soon after a Rajasthan Police constable tested corona positive in Jaipur on Friday, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh ordered police personnel serving in affected areas be prescribed hydroxychloroquinine under medical supervision as per the recommendations made by the National Task Force on Covid-19.

According to this advisory, all the Chief Medical and Health Officers of the state have been instructed to ensure that the prescribed quantity of hydroxychloroquinine drug should be given to the police personnel serving in the affected areas as per the request made by the District Superintendent of Police.

The state government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and curfew has been imposed in those areas where coronavirus infected patients are found to prevent spread of the disease.

"Police officers are also giving their remarkable services as 'Corona Warriors' in these areas. In view of the possibility of such police officers/policemen getting infected with the corona virus, it is advised to prescribe the adequate quantity of the said drug under medical supervision," he said.

