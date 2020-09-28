Hyperloop Can Cut Travel Time from Bengaluru Airport to City Centre to Just 10 Minutes, Study Shows

The drive between Bengaluru to the Kempegowda International Airport, which taken over an hour’s drive could be completed within 10 minutes in the future.

The Bangalore International Airport Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with a US-based Virgin the Hyperloop, a Hyperloop technology leader to conduct a study on the feasibility for a proposed Hyperloop corridor, The News Minute reported.

According to reports, the Hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from the city to the airport in ten minutes with speed going up to 1,080 km per hour.

The initial study focusing on the technical, economic and route feasibility is expected to complete in two phases of six months each.

“At BIAL, our vision is to make the Bengaluru Airport the new gateway to India by transforming it as a transportation hub. We are excited to take this landmark step which can catalyse the economic growth of the state of Karnataka and the region. Technological innovation is key to building and sustaining a world-class transportation hub, and this study is an important step forward,” Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, reportedly said.

“This mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions,” he added.

The MoU was virtually exchanged on Sunday between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin the Hyperloop and DP World, and TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL.

The Bengaluru airport is undergoing multi-crore expansion with a second terminal which is likely to come in 2024. The airport will be connected to sub-urban railway and metro connectivity in the coming years.