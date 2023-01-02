‘Hypocrites Looting Money from Innocent People’: MP HC Denies Anticipatory Bail to Priest's Wife In Extortion

“Many hypocrites are looting money of innocent people in the name of religion,” the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said, as it denied anticipatory bail to the wife of a priest in an extortion and criminal breach of trust case recently.

While passing the order, the bench of Justice Anil Verma said: “In society, such cheaters are a stigma on the name of religion. Society should beware of such treacherous people.”

In the present case, the complainant alleged that she entrusted some golden and silver ornaments to the priest to keep them safely. However, the priest, along with his wife, mortgaged some of the ornaments in Muthoot Finance Corp and to a jeweller and did not return the jewellery or any cash amount to the complainant.

For the purpose of the mortgage, the priest’s wife was the witness in the promissory note.

A case was lodged for the commission of offence punishable under Section 386, 406, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the priest, his wife, and other accused.

Apprehending her arrest, the priest’s wife moved for pre-arrest bail before the high court. He claimed that she never signed any document of bank loan, rather she was only a witness. She stated that she was a housewife and had been falsely implicated in the recent case.

However, the single-judge bench held that although the promissory note was executed by the husband of the woman, it was signed by her as a witness.

“It is also gathered that the present applicant being a gurumata and her husband being a religious priest misused their position and betrayed the complainant," the court stated.

