CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#YearEnder2022#Covid-19
Home » News » India » ‘Hypocrites Looting Money from Innocent People’: MP HC Denies Anticipatory Bail to Priest's Wife In Extortion
1-MIN READ

‘Hypocrites Looting Money from Innocent People’: MP HC Denies Anticipatory Bail to Priest's Wife In Extortion

By: Salil Tiwari

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

LawBeat

Last Updated: January 02, 2023, 19:49 IST

New Delhi, India

The counsel for the victim argued that she was raped on multiple occasions and the applicant had threatened to kill her and the children.

The counsel for the victim argued that she was raped on multiple occasions and the applicant had threatened to kill her and the children.

While passing the order, the bench of Justice Anil Verma said: “In society, such cheaters are a stigma on the name of religion. Society should beware of such treacherous people.”

“Many hypocrites are looting money of innocent people in the name of religion,” the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said, as it denied anticipatory bail to the wife of a priest in an extortion and criminal breach of trust case recently.

While passing the order, the bench of Justice Anil Verma said: “In society, such cheaters are a stigma on the name of religion. Society should beware of such treacherous people.”

In the present case, the complainant alleged that she entrusted some golden and silver ornaments to the priest to keep them safely. However, the priest, along with his wife, mortgaged some of the ornaments in Muthoot Finance Corp and to a jeweller and did not return the jewellery or any cash amount to the complainant.

For the purpose of the mortgage, the priest’s wife was the witness in the promissory note.

RELATED NEWS

A case was lodged for the commission of offence punishable under Section 386, 406, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code against the priest, his wife, and other accused.

Apprehending her arrest, the priest’s wife moved for pre-arrest bail before the high court. He claimed that she never signed any document of bank loan, rather she was only a witness. She stated that she was a housewife and had been falsely implicated in the recent case.

However, the single-judge bench held that although the promissory note was executed by the husband of the woman, it was signed by her as a witness.

“It is also gathered that the present applicant being a gurumata and her husband being a religious priest misused their position and betrayed the complainant," the court stated.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Salil Tiwari
Salil Tiwari, Senior Special Correspondent at Lawbeat, reports on the Allahabad High Court and courts in Uttar Pradesh, however, she also writes on im...Read More
Tags:
  1. extortion
  2. High Court
  3. madhya pradesh
  4. priest
first published:January 02, 2023, 19:40 IST
last updated:January 02, 2023, 19:49 IST
Read More