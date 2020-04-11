Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I am Available 24x7, All Your Suggestions Will be Considered, PM Modi Tells CMs on Covid-19 Battle

This is the third time that Modi held video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers to discuss the steps taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

IANS

Updated:April 11, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
I am Available 24x7, All Your Suggestions Will be Considered, PM Modi Tells CMs on Covid-19 Battle
Wearing a mask, Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers of all the states, wearing a "cloth mask" on his face, to discuss the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Prime Minister Modi told the Chief Ministers that he is available round the clock.

This is the third time that Modi held video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers to discuss the steps taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Modi, during the video conferencing meet with the Chief Ministers, said, "I am available 24x7. Any Chief Minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on COVID-19) anytime."

He said that we all should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against this disease. The cloth mask worn by the Prime Minister was a gesture towards the use of masks, as the central government last week said that people can use homemade, reusable cloth mask as an alternative to retail ones.

On Saturday, the number of Covid-19 patients in India rose to 7,447 with 239 deaths across the country.

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
World

  • Active Cases

    1,221,368

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,700,770

    +1,935

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,787

    +103
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
