'I am Looked at with Suspicion': Tortured in Pak Captivity, Solider Quits Army Over Harassment
He was captured by Pakistan Rangers and for four months, was beaten, tortured and almost killed before being handed over to India.
Image for representation
Dhule: Soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016, has said he i quitting the Army due to incessant "harassment" in the force.
"Since I came back from Pakistan, I have been continuously harassed in the Army and am being looked at with suspicion, that is why I decided to quit," he said. Chavan has sent his resignation letter to his unit commander in Ahmednagar, sources close to him have said.
Chouhan was captured by Pakistan Rangers and for four months, was beaten, tortured and almost killed before being handed over to India.
Last month, he met with an accident and remained admitted in a hospital with deep injuries to his face and skull. Chavan's four teeth broke and he also sustained abrasion below his eyebrow and left chin, as well as his upper lip.
The accident occurred when he was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet which bumped a pothole near his home town Bohrivir in Dhule district of Maharashtra.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Become Parents to Third Child
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- Pohas, Upma, Parathas and Idli: This MBA Couple Sells Street Food Every Morning in Mumbai
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving His Lamborghini Urus Worth Rs 3 Crore, Only Among 50 Buyers in India