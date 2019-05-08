‘I Am Campaigning For The Values Of Our Constitution’, Swara Bhasker On Supporting Atishi

Take the pledge to vote

May 8, 2019
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who campaigned for AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Atishi tell CNN-News18 that she supports her candidature because of the work she has done in the field of education.
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who campaigned for AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Atishi tell CNN-News18 that she supports her candidature because of the work she has done in the field of education. Swara added that her support for the constitution and democratic values of India. Amid speculation about her political plunge, the actress didn’t rule out the question about joining politics but said that she won’t take the ship in the immediate future.
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
