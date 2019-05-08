English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘I Am Campaigning For The Values Of Our Constitution’, Swara Bhasker On Supporting Atishi
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who campaigned for AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Atishi tell CNN-News18 that she supports her candidature because of the work she has done in the field of education.
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who campaigned for AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Atishi tell CNN-News18 that she supports her candidature because of the work she has done in the field of education.
Loading...
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar who campaigned for AAP’s East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Atishi tell CNN-News18 that she supports her candidature because of the work she has done in the field of education. Swara added that her support for the constitution and democratic values of India. Amid speculation about her political plunge, the actress didn’t rule out the question about joining politics but said that she won’t take the ship in the immediate future.
| Edited by: Sameer Kumar Rai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Eliminator: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Nature Loving Pune Professor Has Lived All Her Live Without Electricity at Home, Here's Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results