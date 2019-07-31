Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

'I'm Hurt, But What Can I Do?': Zomato Delivery Executive at Centre of Twitter Storm Speaks Out

Narrating the sequence of events, Faiyaz the delivery executive said that he called the person who had placed the order to know the location of his house. But he said he had cancelled the order.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'I'm Hurt, But What Can I Do?': Zomato Delivery Executive at Centre of Twitter Storm Speaks Out
For Representation
Loading...

Jabalpur: "I am hurt, but what can I do... we are poor people," said the Muslim delivery executive from food aggregator Zomato who is a key character in the raging debate on social media over bigotry.

Faiyaz, a food delivery executive with Zomato, was assigned the task of completing an order placed by Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur.

However, on Tuesday night, Shukla tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".

"Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel," Shukla tweeted.

However, the company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive.

Narrating the sequence of events, Faiyaz said, "I called the person who had placed the order to know the location of his house. But he said he had cancelled the order."

Asked about the customer's refusal to take delivery from him, the Zomato executive admitted he is feeling hurt over whatever happened.

"Han hurt to hue hai. Ab kya bolenge sir, ab log jaisa bolenge... sahi hai is par kya kar sakte hai gareeb log hai... sahna padega sir (Yes I feel hurt. What can I say sir, whatever people say...its okay what I can do in it... we are poor, we have to suffer)," he said.

On the other hand, Shukla appeared unrepentant. "Do my freedom of expression and religion not fall under the idea of India?" he said when a news channel asked him about his reaction to Zomato's reply to his request to change the rider. "At present, the pious month of Shravan is going on and it is a matter of my personal choice," Shukla said, justifying his stand.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India- and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.

Zomato's response won it many admirers.

Goyal had in an internal message to his team at Zomato applauded the customer team for "upholding our values and not discriminate on basis of caste or religion for sake of growth (or customer satisfaction)".

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram