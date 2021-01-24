'I Am Innocent, Truth Should Come Out': Mother Charged with Sexually Abusing Minor Son in Kerala

The 35-year-old woman, who has been accused of 'sexually abusing' her minor son, on Sunday said she was innocent and framed by her estranged husband and his second wife. Appearing before the media with her face covered, the woman said, "the truth should come out. My son was threatened by his father to give the statements against me. The case is fabricated." The woman, who was arrested under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act was granted bail by the Kerala High court.

The court had observed that the gravity of offences alleged against the woman was serious in nature and quite unheard of, and had directed the state police chief to constitute a special team, preferably headed by a woman IPS officer, to proceed with the investigation. The woman from nearby Kadakkavoor was arrested on December 28 on charges of sexually abusing her son since the age of 10 till he shifted to Sharjah with his father in December 2019.

The case was registered based on a report filed by the Child Welfare Committee officials who had conducted counselling of the child. The woman alleged that the POCSO case was filed by her husband in retaliation for the case she had moved before a family court seeking custody of her four children and alimony.

"I am innocent. The truth should come out. My son will never make such a complaint", she said. She said she was not aware about the details of the case and came to know about it only at the police station.

"I cried and told the police that this was not true", she said.