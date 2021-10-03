'I Am Man of The Match', Priyanka Tibrewal Says Even As Mamata Wins Bhabanipur Bypoll

Even after losing the Bhabanipur bypoll to Trinamool Congress’s Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal termed herself ‘Man of the Match’ as she managed to secure 26,500 votes in the chief minister’s citadel. “In many booths, TMC workers indulged in rigging but there was no action. I would like to request ‘didi’ (Mamata Banerjee) … please don’t send your party leaders (in future) to rescue ‘booth riggers’ in future,” Tibrewal said.

“I welcome people’s mandate but I must say that today I will call myself the ‘Man of the Match’. The reason is — I contested from such a seat (Bhabanipur) which is known as a stronghold area of Mamata ji and despite being a citadel of the Chief Minister, people (out of 57% vote polled) gave me more than 25,000 votes. This means a lot to me. I whole heartedly commend people’s support towards me,” she said.

I am overwhelmed by the affection of people and commitment of my party leadership and workers who put in many times more effort than myself. I express my deep sense of gratitude.. I rededicate with greater vigour to be in service of people.— Priyanka Tibrewal (@impriyankabjp) October 3, 2021

While expressing dismay over BJP’s lack of strength at the grass-root level in Bhabanipur, Tibrewal said, “I personally believe that to win a seat the organisational strength must be in order, but in Bhabanipur, our organisational strength was not so impressive. But this is also a fact that despite all odds, a new young player (referring to her) managed to secure more than 25,000 votes and that too from Bhabanipur where the Chief Minister herself contested and put all her entire strength in the area so that she can win and retain the CM’s chair.”

BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh secured nearly 45,000 votes in Bhabanipur five months ago while Tibrewal could poll only 26,500 votes in the by-poll.

Tibrewal said she will continue to work for the people and “will follow the commands of my superior leaders.”

She joined the BJP in August 2014 after being suggested by singer-turned politician Babul Supriyo, and inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was the legal advisor of Supriyo.

In 2021, Tibrewal contested the Assembly election from Entally but lost to TMC’s Swarna Kamal Saha by a margin of 58,257 votes.

