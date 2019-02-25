I Am Not Against Brahmans, But Brahminism and Casteism: Baba Ramdev

The question of how elites always got the benefits of yoga, while the masses were deprived of the heritage came up at a session of News18 Network’s Rising India Summit 2019.The session, titled ‘New Mantras for India’ was moderated by CBFC chairperson and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi with Sadhguru Vasudev Jaggi and Baba Ramdev giving their insights on various issues related to religion and spirituality.Responding to the topic of how heritage was appropriated by some sections in society, Ramdev said, "Some people forcefully became the custodians of the Vedas. But it belongs to all of us. I am not against Brahmans, but Brahminism. I am against casteism, communalism and feudalism."Stating that while prosperity in life, mind, body and senses are ‘bhoga’, yoga is the invisible part, the yoga guru stressed the need for a blend of both for a rising India.