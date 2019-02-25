English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Am Not Against Brahmans, But Brahminism and Casteism: Baba Ramdev
Responding to the topic of how heritage was appropriated by some sections in society, Ramdev said that some people forcefully became the custodians of the Vedas.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru and yoga guru Ramdev at the Rising India Summit 2019 in New Delhi. (Image: News18)
Loading...
New Delhi: The question of how elites always got the benefits of yoga, while the masses were deprived of the heritage came up at a session of News18 Network’s Rising India Summit 2019.
The session, titled ‘New Mantras for India’ was moderated by CBFC chairperson and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi with Sadhguru Vasudev Jaggi and Baba Ramdev giving their insights on various issues related to religion and spirituality.
Responding to the topic of how heritage was appropriated by some sections in society, Ramdev said, "Some people forcefully became the custodians of the Vedas. But it belongs to all of us. I am not against Brahmans, but Brahminism. I am against casteism, communalism and feudalism."
Stating that while prosperity in life, mind, body and senses are ‘bhoga’, yoga is the invisible part, the yoga guru stressed the need for a blend of both for a rising India.
The session, titled ‘New Mantras for India’ was moderated by CBFC chairperson and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi with Sadhguru Vasudev Jaggi and Baba Ramdev giving their insights on various issues related to religion and spirituality.
Responding to the topic of how heritage was appropriated by some sections in society, Ramdev said, "Some people forcefully became the custodians of the Vedas. But it belongs to all of us. I am not against Brahmans, but Brahminism. I am against casteism, communalism and feudalism."
Stating that while prosperity in life, mind, body and senses are ‘bhoga’, yoga is the invisible part, the yoga guru stressed the need for a blend of both for a rising India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- East Bengal-Real Kashmir Game Shifted to Delhi from Srinagar
- 12-Year-Old Journalist Faces Down Police Officer Threatening to Arrest Her
- Shikhar Dhawan Trolled For His Special Appearance During First T20 Match
- PUBG to Bring New Snow Vehicles For Vikendi Map, New Flare Guns Being Added to All Maps
- Huawei Mate X Availability in India Will Depend on 5G Network Says Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results