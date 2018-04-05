English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I am Single and Happy, Says Ramdev Talking About Success
"People work for their family...Na biwi na bacche phir bhi dekho kitne acche (There is no wife, no children, and see how comfortable we still are)," Ramdev quipped.
File photo of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (AP Photo)
Panaji: Yoga guru Ramdev says one of the reasons for his successful and happy life is bachelorhood.
The 52-year-old Yoga guru was addressing Goa Fest 2018, a three-day-long event which started near Panaji today.
Ramdev had the audience in splits with his remarks, and also demonstrated walking on hands on stage, while explaining the importance of a healthy life.
Talking about the success of Patanjali Group, which he founded along with Acharya Balkrishna, Ramdev said the company has been registered as a non-profit charitable trust, as the aim was not to make profits.
"I formed this company because I had an ambition from my childhood that I would teach lesson to the companies like the East India company which looted India.
"Inko mujhe asan karte karte shirshasan karwana hai (I want to make them do the headstand)," said the Yoga guru in his hour-long address.
"I wanted to save the country from being looted by the multi-national companies. And whatever I earn would be invested in health, education and for the sake of poor people of this country," he said.
"People work for their family...Na biwi na bacche phir bhi dekho kitne acche (There is no wife, no children, and see how comfortable we still are)," he quipped.
The Yoga guru conceded that it is not easy to be a family man.
"It's tough. Marriage is not an easy thing, many are yet to get married, and several are done with it. And if you have a child, then you will have to bear with them for the entire life," he said.
"I don't go around with the baggage (of having the family). I have created brands. I want to make 1,000 such brands which will make India the world's biggest economy by 2050," he said.
"If I had children, they would have staked claim for Patanjali. (I would have told them) this Patanjali is not your father's property, it belongs to the country," Ramdev said.
"I feel the God has saved me. I have made no mistake, or like in case of (former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) N D Tiwari, someone would come up (claiming to be his son). Admi ko bahot bach-ke rehna chahiye (a person should always remain very cautions)," he said.
"You don't require wife and kids to become happy. I am always smiling," he said.
During a question-answer session, the Yoga guru said that he never nurtured the ambition for a political office.
"I still say, I could have become PM, CM or MP. But I never aimed for it and I would not want it. I don't want to be a prime minister or a president," he said.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
