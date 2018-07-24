English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I Can't Force Industries to Employ Goans, Says Manohar Parrikar
"I can't force industries to employ Goans because each job warrants a set skill. If that skill is not available locally, then they have to depend on the workforce from outside," Manohar Parrikar said in the state Assembly.
File photo of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. (PTI)
Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said the state government cannot force industries to employ Goans, but it could provide incentives to companies that recruit locals.
He noted that as the financial condition of Goans has changed over years, they are not ready to work in many fields.
"I can't force industries to employ Goans because each job warrants a set skill. If that skill is not available locally, then they have to depend on the workforce from outside," Parrikar said in the state Assembly.
He was responding to a question tabled by Congress MLAs Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Antonio Fernandes during the Question Hour.
Giving an example, Parrikar said the government wants specialised nurses in cardiology department of the Goa Medical College and Hospital, but they are not available in the state.
He said the industries that employ locals have been given handsome incentives.
"Those who keep Goans on job, we are giving them huge subsidy. The Information Technology (IT) policy has been unveiled which provides up to 80 per cent subsidy if a unit gives jobs to locals. Employing Goans is going to be beneficial for industries," he said.
Parrikar said the data of the exact number of Goans employed in different industries was not currently available.
But, it would be available in future as the government has set up an online procedure for industries before they go for fresh recruitments, he said.
He said around 885 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have been set up in the state since March 2015 with the proposed employment of 9,165 people.
"The Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board has approved 15 new industries with the proposed employment of 886 people," he added.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
