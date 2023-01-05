‘I Can’t Get My Daughter Back, But Want Those Men Hanged’: Anjali's Mother Recalls Fateful Day

“My daughter took care of the family the way a father does. She was our backbone. I know that I can’t get my daughter back, but all I want is to see those men hanged to death. How could all of them be so merciless?” asked the mother of the 20-year-old victim, Anjali, whose body was dragged for 12 km after her scooty, which she was driving along with her friend, got hit by a Baleno car on New Year’s Eve. Her body was found later in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

Anjali’s mother, Rekha, 42, is a dialysis patient with both her kidneys damaged. Her husband had died eight years ago. It is only after her mother’s medical condition, Anjali dropped out of school after studying till Class 6 and took up jobs to help her family of six siblings along with their grandmother.

As mediapersons camp in a small space outside a brown-colour house door in west Delhi’s Mangolpuri where the last house in the street marked by a white tent is Anjali’s, Rekha, wrapped in a blanket, surrounded by other family members, sat listless on the bed, slowly answers queries of those combing by.

Anjali’s mother can barely stand or speak. Her siblings, the youngest of whom is just nine years old, could not even make sense of the tragedy that had come to pass.

Recollecting the day when she had seen her daughter last, Rekha said around 6 pm in the evening, Anjali had told her that she was leaving for work and will call before she gets back home. She dressed in her best clothes — a pink jacket, black sweater and a pair of grey jeans — saying it’s New Year’s Eve. She was fond of good clothes, shoes and make-up. “When we tried calling her at around 10.30 pm, her phone was switched off. I didn’t know then that I won’t be seeing her again and this is what the New Year would bring us. A chills runs down my spine each time I imagine what she must have gone through while nobody reached out to help her for hours,” her mother said.

A day after Anjali’s companion Nidhi, a prime witness in the case, said she had consumed alcohol on the night of the accident, the victim’s family completely denied the allegations on Wednesday. “We had not heard of or seen Nidhi ever with Anjali. How can we even believe her? Our daughter was a responsible girl; she was the sole breadwinner of the family. Police must investigate Nidhi’s role in her death properly,” said Prem Kumar, Anjali’s maternal uncle.

“She had bought the blue scooty that she was riding with her own money. She wanted to stand on her own feet and run the house. Not even boys do this for their families, what she did for hers at such a young age,” he further said.

Even neighbours were furious about the allegations being made against Anjali by her companion and asked for a fair probe in the matter. “If this girl was Anjali’s friend, why did she leave her alone to die? Even strangers come to help if an accident has happened. Why didn’t she inform the police? The claims being made by her appear to be complete lies,” said Rohini, who lives two houses next to the victim’s.

Anjali was the second eldest of the six siblings. Her elder sister Preeti and another, who is younger than her, Gungun, are married while she used to live with her three younger siblings — Ashika (14), Varun (12) and Naksh (9) besides their mother and maternal grandmother.

Anjali could study only up to Class 6. “She just wanted her siblings to study and get her mother treated for her disease. She wanted to elevate the family from their present condition. We were so proud of her. We don’t know what will happen now,” said Kanta (65), her grandmother in whose house they used to live after their father’s death.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had visited the victim’s house on Wednesday noon. When asked, if they received any help, Kanta said, “Promises are made by many, but we can’t say anything until the family gets something in their hand.”

Read all the Latest India News here