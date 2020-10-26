'I Can't Stand it, There's No Responsibility in Reporting': SC on a Plea Related to Arnab Goswami

Hearing a plea against Bombay High Court order quashing FIR against Arnab Goswami, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday observed said that the apex court in looking for a sense of assurance on responsibility in reporting.

"Frankly speaking, I can't stand it. There has to be responsibility in reporting. This is not the kind of public discourse that we should have. Most important issue is peace and harmony in society, no one is immune to being questioned," the CJI said.

In June, the Bombay High Court had stayed two FIRs filed against Arnab Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, over alleged defamatory statements made against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and 'communalising' a gathering of migrant workers in Mumbai's Bandra in April.

The first FIR accuses Goswami of using derogatory language against Gandhi and making "inflammatory statements" during discussions on the Palghar lynching incident in his channel on 16 April. The second FIR was filed by Irfan Abubakar Shaikh, secretary of the Raza Educational Welfare Society, and accuses Goswami of creating communal disturbance over the gathering of migrant workers in Bandra.

Goswami had approached the Bombay High Court demanding that the FIRs be quashed.