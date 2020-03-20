Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

'I Could Not Protect Her But I Fought for Her': For Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi, It's Time for Closure

Asha Devi said though there was a delay in the legal process, her daughter was finally given justice.

News18.com

Updated:March 20, 2020, 6:14 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'I Could Not Protect Her But I Fought for Her': For Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi, It's Time for Closure
Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the Supreme Court's verdict. (PTI File Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

New Delhi: It was a long seven years for Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi who fought to get justice for her 23-year-old daughter who was brutalised on the night of December 16, 2012, and later succumbed to her injuries.

As the four men convicted of Nirbhaya’s gang rape and murder were hanged to death at 5.30am on Friday, Asha Devi said the day would be marked as one for the daughters of India.

“They have been hanged... it has finally happened after 7 years... today is for our daughter. Justice was delayed but it was delivered,” she said.

Devi said, “The judiciary has shown people that if our daughter are harmed, then people responsible will be punished.

“Questions were raised on the laws of our country but justice was finally delivered.”

Speaking about the inordinate delay and the lacunae in the legal system, Devi said: “I hope the Supreme Court will have a re-look at our laws... I hope they end these delays and punish convicts within a year's time.”

She added that her daughter would never return but “this fight was for her and our daughters... I will continue with this fight for all our daughters”.

Saying she was relieved as her daughter had finally got justice, Devi said: “I will proudly say this... I am proud of my daughter... the whole world knows me because of her. It would have been better if I was known as the mother of a doctor but that dream was never fulfilled. I could not protect her but I was able to fight for her.”

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram