'I Could Not Protect Her But I Fought for Her': For Nirbhaya’s Mother Asha Devi, It's Time for Closure
Asha Devi said though there was a delay in the legal process, her daughter was finally given justice.
Nirbhaya's parents show victory sign after the Supreme Court's verdict. (PTI File Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: It was a long seven years for Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi who fought to get justice for her 23-year-old daughter who was brutalised on the night of December 16, 2012, and later succumbed to her injuries.
As the four men convicted of Nirbhaya’s gang rape and murder were hanged to death at 5.30am on Friday, Asha Devi said the day would be marked as one for the daughters of India.
“They have been hanged... it has finally happened after 7 years... today is for our daughter. Justice was delayed but it was delivered,” she said.
Devi said, “The judiciary has shown people that if our daughter are harmed, then people responsible will be punished.
“Questions were raised on the laws of our country but justice was finally delivered.”
Speaking about the inordinate delay and the lacunae in the legal system, Devi said: “I hope the Supreme Court will have a re-look at our laws... I hope they end these delays and punish convicts within a year's time.”
She added that her daughter would never return but “this fight was for her and our daughters... I will continue with this fight for all our daughters”.
Saying she was relieved as her daughter had finally got justice, Devi said: “I will proudly say this... I am proud of my daughter... the whole world knows me because of her. It would have been better if I was known as the mother of a doctor but that dream was never fulfilled. I could not protect her but I was able to fight for her.”
