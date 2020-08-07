'I Don't Discriminate on Religion but Can't Attend Ayodhya Mosque Event': UP CM Cites His Vow of a 'Yogi'

Two days after attending the grand Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if invited for the inauguration of the Ayodhya mosque, “as a Hindu” he will not attend it. The mosque is set to be built as part of the 2019 Supreme Court’s landmark verdict.

As a chief minister he has no problems with any religion, and that political leaders who attend Roza or iftar, wearing skull caps, are only posturing as secular- this is not secularism, Adityanath said.







Adityanath made the above statement to ABP News after attending the grand foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya which was also attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Adityanath said, “I will not go because I am a Yogi. As a Hindu, I have a right to live according to my method of worship.” Stating that he is not a party in the event of the mosque’s construction, that is why no one will call me there, and I don’t want to go…. I know that I will not get any such invitation,” he added.