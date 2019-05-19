English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘I Don’t Do Politics in Temple’: Robert Vadra Cites Own Visit to Take Dig at Modi’s Kedarnath Trip
PM Modi was photographed meditating in a cave in saffron robes, enjoying a solitary walk in the mountains in traditional robes and praying at various holy spots during his Kedarnath visit.
The photo posted by Robert Vadra on Instagram.
Loading...
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, who had visited the Mumba Devi temple in Mumbai earlier this month, posted a video from his visit to take a dig at Narendra Modi’s much publicised Kedarnath Yatra.
“I go to temples to meet my spiritual needs! I don't believe in "Politics in temple. That has to be kept separate." Have a blessed & a spiritual Sunday,” Vadra said in a tweet on Sunday.
In a video posted alongside his tweet, Vadra can be seen talking about his “a spiritual visit”. “It has really made a difference to me.. I can feel the love and energy around me It’s a beautiful visit. I’m going to return with my family,” he says.
On being quizzed about the changing narrative of the Gandhi family in the political discourse, Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, firmly responds, ‘No politics in temple, please. I keep that separate.’
Vadra posted the tweet in connection with Modi’s two-day trip to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, which has been widely covered by the media.
Modi was photographed meditating in a cave in saffron robes, enjoying a solitary walk in the mountains in traditional robes and praying at various holy spots. Before speaking to the media, he was seen raising his arms at crowds, urging them to chant "Har Har Mahadev".
"It has been my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to visit these shrines, these seats of spiritual enlightenment repeatedly," he told reporters.
Vadra also shared photos of the PM wherein he can be seen talking on a red carpet on way to the temple and asked if it amounts to an “insult” of the religious places.
The Trinamool Congress also alleged that Modi's trip to Kedarnath temple was a violation of the model code of conduct as his activities were being covered in minute detail and being widely publicised “with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly”.
“I go to temples to meet my spiritual needs! I don't believe in "Politics in temple. That has to be kept separate." Have a blessed & a spiritual Sunday,” Vadra said in a tweet on Sunday.
I go to temples to meet my spiritual needs! I don't believe in "Politics in temple. That has to be kept separate."🙏 Have a blessed & a spiritual Sunday pic.twitter.com/DSpUXLyw84— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 19, 2019
In a video posted alongside his tweet, Vadra can be seen talking about his “a spiritual visit”. “It has really made a difference to me.. I can feel the love and energy around me It’s a beautiful visit. I’m going to return with my family,” he says.
On being quizzed about the changing narrative of the Gandhi family in the political discourse, Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, firmly responds, ‘No politics in temple, please. I keep that separate.’
Vadra posted the tweet in connection with Modi’s two-day trip to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, which has been widely covered by the media.
Modi was photographed meditating in a cave in saffron robes, enjoying a solitary walk in the mountains in traditional robes and praying at various holy spots. Before speaking to the media, he was seen raising his arms at crowds, urging them to chant "Har Har Mahadev".
"It has been my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to visit these shrines, these seats of spiritual enlightenment repeatedly," he told reporters.
Vadra also shared photos of the PM wherein he can be seen talking on a red carpet on way to the temple and asked if it amounts to an “insult” of the religious places.
Wow !! What’s going on ... is this for real ?! We must stay humble, and grounded. We should respect everything, everybody-especially spiritual places.Your leadership is chosen by the ppl.क्या यह आश्चर्यजनक नहीं हैं की हम अपने धार्मिक स्थलों पर भी अपना अभिमान नहीं छोड़ पाते? pic.twitter.com/VKiDNqRRYE— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) May 18, 2019
The Trinamool Congress also alleged that Modi's trip to Kedarnath temple was a violation of the model code of conduct as his activities were being covered in minute detail and being widely publicised “with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Hina Khan, Will Erica Fernandes Also Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
- Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday
- IIT Professor Reveals the 'Rocket Science' Behind Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Excellence
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results