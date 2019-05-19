Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

‘I Don’t Do Politics in Temple’: Robert Vadra Cites Own Visit to Take Dig at Modi’s Kedarnath Trip

PM Modi was photographed meditating in a cave in saffron robes, enjoying a solitary walk in the mountains in traditional robes and praying at various holy spots during his Kedarnath visit.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘I Don’t Do Politics in Temple’: Robert Vadra Cites Own Visit to Take Dig at Modi’s Kedarnath Trip
The photo posted by Robert Vadra on Instagram.
Loading...
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, who had visited the Mumba Devi temple in Mumbai earlier this month, posted a video from his visit to take a dig at Narendra Modi’s much publicised Kedarnath Yatra.

“I go to temples to meet my spiritual needs! I don't believe in "Politics in temple. That has to be kept separate." Have a blessed & a spiritual Sunday,” Vadra said in a tweet on Sunday.




In a video posted alongside his tweet, Vadra can be seen talking about his “a spiritual visit”. “It has really made a difference to me.. I can feel the love and energy around me It’s a beautiful visit. I’m going to return with my family,” he says.

On being quizzed about the changing narrative of the Gandhi family in the political discourse, Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, firmly responds, ‘No politics in temple, please. I keep that separate.’

Vadra posted the tweet in connection with Modi’s two-day trip to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, which has been widely covered by the media.

Modi was photographed meditating in a cave in saffron robes, enjoying a solitary walk in the mountains in traditional robes and praying at various holy spots. Before speaking to the media, he was seen raising his arms at crowds, urging them to chant "Har Har Mahadev".

"It has been my privilege and honour to have the opportunity to visit these shrines, these seats of spiritual enlightenment repeatedly," he told reporters.

Vadra also shared photos of the PM wherein he can be seen talking on a red carpet on way to the temple and asked if it amounts to an “insult” of the religious places.



The Trinamool Congress also alleged that Modi's trip to Kedarnath temple was a violation of the model code of conduct as his activities were being covered in minute detail and being widely publicised “with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly”.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram