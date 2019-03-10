LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Don't Like to Stand Up for National Anthem in Cinema Halls, Says Pawan Kalyan

This comes only days after Kalyan alleged that the BJP had told him about a possibility of war before 2019 Lok Sabha elections two years ago.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:March 10, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Don't Like to Stand Up for National Anthem in Cinema Halls, Says Pawan Kalyan
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday once again questioned the wisdom of the Supreme Court’s directive that everyone should stand up and show respect when the national anthem is played in cinema halls. He had raised the issue back in 2016 when the apex court had passed the directive.

This comes only days after Kalyan alleged that the BJP had told him about a possibility of war before 2019 Lok Sabha elections two years ago.

During a youth-interactive session at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the actor-turned-politician said, “I don’t like to stand up when National Anthem plays in theaters. A leisure time such as watching a movie with family and friends has now been made into a test to demonstrate one’s patriotism.”

“Why don’t political parties play the national anthem before beginning their meetings and why should only cinema halls play it? The highest offices in the country should also play the national anthem. Those who preach and enforce laws, why shouldn’t they lead us by setting an example,” asked Kalyan.

Back in December 2016, a Hyderabad-based advocate lodged a complaint against the Jana Sena chief for “insulting” the national anthem.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram