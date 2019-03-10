English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Don't Like to Stand Up for National Anthem in Cinema Halls, Says Pawan Kalyan
This comes only days after Kalyan alleged that the BJP had told him about a possibility of war before 2019 Lok Sabha elections two years ago.
File photo of Jana Sena chief and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday once again questioned the wisdom of the Supreme Court’s directive that everyone should stand up and show respect when the national anthem is played in cinema halls. He had raised the issue back in 2016 when the apex court had passed the directive.
During a youth-interactive session at Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the actor-turned-politician said, “I don’t like to stand up when National Anthem plays in theaters. A leisure time such as watching a movie with family and friends has now been made into a test to demonstrate one’s patriotism.”
“Why don’t political parties play the national anthem before beginning their meetings and why should only cinema halls play it? The highest offices in the country should also play the national anthem. Those who preach and enforce laws, why shouldn’t they lead us by setting an example,” asked Kalyan.
Back in December 2016, a Hyderabad-based advocate lodged a complaint against the Jana Sena chief for “insulting” the national anthem.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
