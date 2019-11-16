Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'I Don't Remember the Old Pain Now': Sanjay Raut Quotes Urdu Couplet to take Dig at Former Ally

Politics in Maharashtra took an unexpected turn after the Shiv Sena walked away from its longtime ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post after Assembly results were declared on October 24.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 12:50 PM IST
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Amid the current political stalemate in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday cryptically said advent of "new weather" is letting him forget "old pain".

Politics in Maharashtra took an unexpected turn after the Shiv Sena walked away from its longtime ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post after Assembly results were declared on October 24.

The two parties fell out after having contested the October 21 Assembly polls in alliance coming up with 161 seats together in the 288-member House.

At present, the Shiv Sena is in the process of working out a new equation with erstwhile rivals, NCP and Congress, as it tries to form government in the state.

"Yyaaron naye mausam ne ye ahsaan kiya hai. Yaad mujhe dard purane nahi aate (the new weather has done a favour, friends. I do not remember the old pain now)," Raut tweeted the lines of noted Urdu poet Bashir Badr, without naming anyone or any party.

Maharashtra has been under President's rule since November 12 amid an impasse in government formation.

