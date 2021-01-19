I Don't Think It Did Well Financially: Shyam Benegal Looks Back As 'Zubeidaa' Turns 20

Mumbai: “Zubeidaa”, an inter-faith love story between an actor and a Rajasthani king, did not earn money at the time of its release twenty years ago but the movie holds a special place in director Shyam Benegal’s heart as it reflects a period of transition in India– from a feudal society to a democratic one. Benegal said the story of Zubeidaa Begum caught his attention when he read Khalid Mohamed’s article in a newspaper and he thought it was a beautiful love story.

Mohamed, Zubeida Begum’s son from her first marriage, was initially hesitant as he was not sure about telling his mother’s story on the big screen but things eventually fell into place with Karisma Kapoor playing the title character, Manoj Bajpayee as the prince and Rekha as his first wife in the 2001 release. “None of them really earned money. I don’t think anyone did the film for money. But the film did win the National award,” Benegal told .

