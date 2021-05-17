india

'I Drink Cow Urine Daily': BJP's Pragya Thakur Promotes 'Covid Cure' Despite Warning by Doctors

File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

She specified the urine of 'desi cows' as being beneficial, asking others to have one at home.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur has claimed that the urine of cows could help anyone avoid covid-19 infection. Thakur said she herself consumes desi cow urine daily and this is the reason she isn’t infected by coronavirus so far.

In a video that went viral on social media, Thakur was seen speaking at an event where she spoke about the ‘benefits’ of cow urine in prevention on Covid-19 infection. Cow urine ark (essence) successfully ends infection in the lungs, she said.

“I regularly use this cow urine ark. I am in huge trouble, health-wise. But due to this remedy, I am not required to take any medicine for Covid-19,” Thakur said as she urged others present at the event to consume cow urine regularly. Thakur was speaking at the ‘pujan’ of oxygen concentrators being installed at Bairagarh in Bhopal.

She specified the urine of ‘desi cows’ as being beneficial, asking others to have one at home. She also spoke about the importance of trees in creating oxygen, the had announced to plant one crore saplings in the city.

first published:May 17, 2021, 16:50 IST