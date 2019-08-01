Take the pledge to vote

'Fear I May be Killed': Under Threat, Unnao Rape Survivor's Lawyer 'Urgently' Sought Weapon Licence

A little over a week after the letter was sent to the district administration, the lawyer and the woman were left critically injured, while her two aunts died, after a truck crashed into the car in which they were travelling.

News18.com

August 1, 2019
'Fear I May be Killed': Under Threat, Unnao Rape Survivor's Lawyer 'Urgently' Sought Weapon Licence
The damaged car in which the Unnao rape survivor was travelling along with her aunts and lawyer.
New Delhi: The lawyer representing the Unnao rape survivor had written to the district magistrate urgently seeking a weapon licence in a letter dated July 15, roughly a week before a car in which he was travelling with the woman and her two aunts was involved in an accident with a truck.

In the letter, the lawyer pleads with the magistrate saying that he is "apprehensive that he may be killed in the future".

The letter states that the lawyer had requested for a licence in Septmeber 2018, but was denied because of the pressure and influence of the state government on police and district administration.

The CBI is currently investigating the crash in Rae Bareli which has left the lawyer and the rape survivor critical and her aunts dead.

The family of the rape survivor had written even to the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, saying that the accused, MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was threatening and intimidating them.

Sengar and 10 others were booked for murder in the accident case involving the rape survivor and others on Wednesday.

