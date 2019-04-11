'I Feel Cheated': Names of Apollo Chief’s Daughter, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s Mom Missing from Voter List

“I feel cheated as a citizen. Does my vote not count?” Former CII chief Shobhana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo hospitals chief Dr Pratap Reddy, lets fly at the deletion of her name—her disenfranchisement—from the voters’ list in Hyderabad. #GeneralElections2019 pic.twitter.com/yoRMmxCmzk — churumuri (@churumuri) April 11, 2019

My mother’s voter ID has been deleted on some flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address. She is so upset I can’t tell you becos she has been at the same address for 19 years. So much for ‘verification’ @BBMPCOMM @ceo_karnataka — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) April 7, 2019

As voting for the first phase of the 17th Lok Sabha elections is underway, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospital Shobana Kamineni, said her name was deleted from voters’ list at a polling booth in Masab Tank in Hyderabad, where she has been voting in traditionally.The top executive, Kamineni, who returned to India from a business trip said that she felt “cheated” as her name was there in the voters' list when checked a week ago.“I feel cheated as a Citizen. Does not my vote count? This is a crime against me as a citizen and I will not tolerate it,” she said."This is the worst day for me as an Indian citizen", the former President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.The sister-in-law of Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Chevella, said she had voted at a polling booth in Masab Tank in Hyderabad in December. “I voted in the last Assembly elections,” she said.“Am I not counted in this country? Is my vote not important?" she asked.As voting in Telangana is being held in a single phase, many voters were disappointed to find their names missing from the voters’ lists.Not just Kamineni, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw took it to Twitter to express her disappointment after her mother was denied from casting her vote.“My mother’s voter ID has been deleted on some flimsy excuse that there was a report that she no longer lives at her address. She is so upset I can’t tell you because she has been at the same address for 19 years. So much for ‘verification’,” Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted.On the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise, voting began in 91 constituencies across 18 states.