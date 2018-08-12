English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I Felt the Road Cracking Under My Feet: Kerala Locals Recount Flood Washing Away Road
The Army put together a temporary bridge made of coconut trees for people to walk across the missing part of the road.
The Army put together a temporary bridge made of coconut trees for people to walk across the missing part of the road.
Thiruvananthapuram: The people of Wandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala are still in a state of shock after watching a road collapse before their eyes.
CNN-News18 visited the flood-hit Malappuram on Sunday where the road was washed away by gushing water on August 9.
The Army put together a temporary bridge made of coconut trees for people to walk across the missing part of the road.
V Salmath, a resident of the area narrated, "I was walking on that road when suddenly I saw cracks on the sides. I just ran onto the other side and could feel the sand after the road cracked under my feet. It was very scary. Anything could have happened. I could have been washed away. Those images are still fresh in my mind."
Salmath added that they are lucky enough as no lives were lost.
Prasanth Balakrishnan, another resident said that a few minutes before the incident, cars were commuting on the same road.
Describing the incident, Prasanth said, "First the electric post fell. We were all shocked and started moving back. Otherwise, lives would have been lost."
Malappuram district is under high alert till August 14 for heavy to very heavy rainfall.
At least six lives have been lost and about 1,260 people were moved to relief camps in the district while many have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Apart from 37 lives being claimed in the flood-hit state from August 8, a preliminary assessment by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan estimated a loss of Rs 8,316 crore.
Nearly 20,000 houses and 10,000 km of state PWD roads have been damaged.
Vijayan has requested an amount of Rs 400 crore from the Centre in addition to the Rs 820 crore already sought for carrying out immediate relief and rehabilitation.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
