'I Have a Request for Indians': PM Modi Sends Nari Shakti, Plastic Use Message at Dussehra Event
Modi said all Indians should take up one mission this year and work to fulfil it. This mission can be not wasting food, conserving energy or saving water.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram Leela ground in Dwarka, Delhi, on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Indians to work towards furthering empowerment as well as dignity of women as he addressed the nation from the stage of a Dussehra event in Dwarka in the national capital.
“In the last nine days we worshipped Maa. Taking that spirit ahead, let us always work towards furthering empowerment as well as dignity of women,” the PM said, adding that the celebration of accomplishments of ‘Nari Shakti’ should be the ‘Lakshmi Pujan’ one does this Diwali.
Calling India a land of festivals, Modi said every festival brings our society together. “Through India’s festivals we celebrate the salient aspects of Indian culture. We get to know different types of art, music, song and dance,” he said.
As this year’s Vijay Dashami comes when the nation is marking Mahatma Gandhi’s150th birth anniversary, Modi said he has “a request for fellow Indians”.
“Let us take up one mission this year and work to fulfil it. This mission can be - not wasting food, conserving energy, saving water,” he said. He also urged people to give up the use of single-use plastic to help the environment.
