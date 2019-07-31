'I Have All Evidence': Unnao Rape Survivor's Uncle Accuses BJP MLA of Conspiring to Kill His Family

Lucknow: The jailed uncle of Unnao rape survivor on Wednesday accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of conspiring to kill his family and said he has all the evidence against Sengar.

Brought to the Ganga ghat from Rae Bareli jail to attend the last rites of his wife, Pushpa, who died in a road accident on Sunday, Mahesh Singh was not allowed by the district administration to interact with reporters. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured, while her two aunts were killed when the car they were travelling was hit by a speeding truck. All of them were on their way to meet Singh in Rae Bareli jail.

Singh has been in jail in connection with a nearly two-decade-old case for beating Sengar's brother.

“Kuldeep Singh Sengar has finished my entire family and now I am the only one left. I have proof that Kuldeep Singh Sengar hatched conspiracy to kill my family in the accident,” the rape survivor’s uncle said. The court had directed the jail superintendent and district authorities to ensure that he is taken for the cremation at Gangaghat amid tight security.

It was after the family members’ protest outside the King George hospital in Lucknow that he was allowed to attend his wife’s funeral. He had filed a complaint alleging ‘conspiracy’ behind the Sunday's car crash.

Sengar and nine others, including son-in-law of a minister in Yogi Adityanath government, were booked for murder on Monday.

The case has been handed to the CBI for further probe. The case had come to light in 2018, when the survivor has tried to set herself afire outside chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence. The family of the girl had alleged that Sengar. A four-time MLA, had raped her at his residence in 2017.

(With PTI inputs)