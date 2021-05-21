'I Have CD of Honeytrap Scandal', Says Congress' Kamal Nath; Accuses BJP of Botching Covid-19 Death Toll Data

Almost a year after losing power amid a massive political upheaval, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath raked up the contentious honey trap scam on Friday and said that he had an original CD of the scandal.

Nath while addressing a press meet claimed that he has an original CD of the scandal which was brought to him while he was the CM and it was later submitted in court by police officers. “People in the media have it, others have it, so do I,” Nath affirmed. He later clarified that he doesn’t indulge in such politics and personally hates political vendetta.

It happened while he was replying to a question on police lodging FIR against senior MLA Umang Singhar in abetment of suicide case, which the Congress party has dubbed as political vendetta.

The infamous honeytrap scandal was busted by police in mid-2019 when a gang of women was arrested by police who allegedly got major government contracts, extorted money, and had a say in transfers by honey trapping scores of politicians, contractors, and top bureaucrats. As the women are still behind bars, the inquiry into the scandal hasn’t reached anywhere in the past year and a half.

However, BJP was quick to read between the lines and hit back at Kamal Nath for his ‘veiled’ remarks on Friday. Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang retorted to Nath’s remarks and said that he was shocked that a former CM was saying that he has some evidence which he could use for blackmailing. He demanded a clarification from Nath on the same.

‘MP govt underreported casualties, one lakh have died’

Nath had also accused the Shivraj government of fudging covid-19 casualty figures and claimed that over one lakh persons have died in the state. The figure could well be around 1.5 lakh, added the Congress veteran. He demanded Rs five lakh compensation per person for covid19 victims in second wave.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here