Anupam Kher been a part of a wide variety of movies over the years. In his long and celebrated career, the star has been featured in over 500 films, and proved to the viewers that he can draw them in each time he appears on the big screen – both as a film protagonist and a character actor. Even though Kher has had notable successes in his professional life, he has experienced unimaginable lows too. But nothing has stopped him from surprising and impressing us and reaffirming why he continues to be one of the best actors working today. And with his upcoming release ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, Kher explains how success can’t be achieved without failure. As much as we disapprove of failure and as much as it might come across as the acceptance of defeat, failure is the much-needed fuel we need to embolden our pursuits.

“I am a sum total of my failures. I believe my attitude towards failures has made me successful. Even in the motivational lectures I give worldwide, I always speak on the power of failure. Unlike success, failure is multi- dimensional. Is it not true that when you meet old friends, you often talk about your failures? You rarely talk about your successes, right,” he says.

With most films being adapted from books, drawing a comparison between original stories and their movie counterparts has become a common practice. For Kher, ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ elicits critical thinking and conversation because of the parallels he can draw between his life and film.

Kher, a skinny young man who arrived in Mumbai in the ‘80s, was initially shunned as an aspiring actor (because of his bald look) and advised to take up direction, instead. But he didn’t let these comments ruin his emotional state or debilitate him in any way. Instead the criticism made him even more determined to realise his dream of being an actor. “When I started my journey, having a head full of hair was more significant and crucial than talent," he says, adding, “I was told ‘You are bald & thin, how can you become an actor? Think of being a writer or an assistant director. Why don’t you play an old man?’"

Even though this felt like a punch in the gut, Kher didn’t not let the negative feedback make him resentful.

Before the veteran actor bagged the lead role in 1984 acclaimed film ‘Saaransh’, his role from ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ was chopped off before its release.

“‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ was a very important film for me at that time because I had no work. Also, we had worked very hard while filming it and shot some of the funniest scenes. I had a great role, of disco killer. The film happened before I was offered ‘Saaransh’. Kundan Shah was a loving, but a matter of fact person. All he told me was ‘Tumhare scenes kat gaye hain. Ok, bye’. I was outside Prithvi theatre, and I said, ‘It is okay’. But as Shiv Shastri Balboa says, falling down isn’t important, getting back up is, I had to use that challenge as a growth opportunity. This is why I do draw parallels between the film and my personal life. I have encountered setbacks, failures, facial paralysis, almost bankruptcy, but taken my power back from difficult situations & circumstances," he recalls.

Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has undoubtedly emerged as one of India’s biggest box office success. But there still remains a section of the viewers who find it hard to accept its success. But that doesn’t bother him. In Kher’s words, if the criticism is baseless then the best thing one can do is to ignore it. “People who haven’t been able to accept the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’ are unimportant. Who are these people? Log toh bolte hain aap toh Kashmir se nikale hi nahi gaye. Aap toh Kashmir se ho hi nahi, aap toh Shimla mei rahe ho. There is no need to convince people. It is best to ignore them," he says.

