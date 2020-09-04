I Have Pulled Out Of IPL Due To Personal Reasons, Want To Be With Family: Harbhajan

New Delhi: Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday became the second high-profile name to pull out of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to “personal reasons”, saying he has informed the Chennai Super Kings team management about his decision. The 40-year-old, who has been a part of CSK during the past two seasons is currently in Jalandhar, Punjab with his family and requested privacy. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have informed the CSK management about my decision to pull out of this year’s IPL. I have decided to take a break due to personal reasons in these difficult times. I expect that everyone would respect my need for privacy,” Harbhajan, who was bought by the franchise for Rs 2 crore this season, told .

