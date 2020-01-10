Have Evidence of How I Was Attacked, Police Biased: JNUSU President after Cops Name Her as Accused
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said she has faith in the law and order of this country and that a fair investigation will be carried out.
JNUSU president AIshe Ghosh addressing the press on Friday.
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union, who the Delhi Police said led the mob that attacked the Periyar hostel on campus on January 5, said the cops should make public whatever evidence they have against her. Her remarks came after DCP (Crime) Joy Tirkey released a purported image of her, leading a crowd, as a suspect in the case of violence.
"We have not done anything wrong. We are not scared of the Delhi Police," Ghosh said at a press briefing minutes after the police levelled charges against her. "We will stand by the law and take our movement ahead peacefully and democratically."
Ghosh said she has faith in the law and order of this country and that a fair investigation will be carried out.
"I will get justice," she said. "But why is the Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault."
The student leader said she also has evidence of how she was attacked by a mob that took to campus on the evening of January 5.
