'I killed My Brother, Arrest Me': Unemployed Man Falsely Confesses to Murder to Get Square Meals in Jail

In a shocking incident, a man appeared before the police at the Bansdroni station in South Kolkata late at night and made a false confession regarding killing his brother.

“I killed my elder brother, arrest me”, the man was found chanting who then took the police team to the spot and recovered the body with a pillow on his face, However, after the autopsy, it was learned that the elder brother of that person was not killed at all but instead died of a cerebral stroke.

Fearing that his unemployed brother would die of starvation after his death, he told his brother to go to the police and surrender telling a ‘story’ of the murder. Before his death, he told his brother that if he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, he would be able to live and eat in jail for life at the government’s expense. That’s why my brother did so many things as per his grandfather’s last wish. Police are also looking into whether brother Shubhashis was suffering from mental depression.

According to the police, the incident took place in Niranjan Palli of Bansdroni. The deceased was identified as Debashis Chakraborty, 48. Here he lived in a small house with his brother Shubhashis. The mother of Debashis and Shubhashis was an employee of the Ceramics Institute in Jadavpur. Their father had already died. After retirement, the mother received a pension of Rs 35,000. Debashis, the eldest son of the family, used to work in the same company. But while working, his eyes got damaged. As a result, even though he could not work, he received a pension of Rs 15,000 per month. The younger son Shubhashis used to have a job in Malda. He has been unemployed since 2017.

The mother and her two sons were doing well earning Rs 50,000. They used to rent a flat in Sonali Park in Bansdroni, South Kolkata. The pension was discontinued after the death of his mother last May. The two brothers left the flat and rented a small house in Niranjan Palli to run the family for Rs 15,000. They could not cook well themselves. He used to spend his days eating dry food. Shubhashis claimed that his grandfather was also not in good health. A few days ago, Debashis told his brother that he might not live long. After his death, the Rs 15,000 pension will also be stopped. Shubhashis will not have money to stay and eat. But after the death of the elder brother, he went to the police station and said that he had killed his elder brother thinking if he is arrested on murder charges, he will not be deprived of food and shelter if he goes to jail. If he is sentenced to life imprisonment, he will be able to eat and stay at the government’s expense for the rest of his life.

