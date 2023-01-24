‘I Know About Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra’, Says Assam CM After His ‘Who is SRK?’ Remark

After his remark ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed there are so many “burning issues” in the state but people are concerned about the actor calling him at 2 am for his upcoming film, ‘Pathaan’.

The CM reiterated that he still does not know Shah Rukh Khan, and he does not know many actors from the Mumbai film industry. “I know about Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jeetendra. Our generation was attracted to them. This changes with every generation. Why do we discuss this? I don’t even understand such things,” Sarma told News18.

Sarma said he received a text message from the actor on January 21 at 7.30 pm, saying he wanted to talk to him. “I didn’t get the time so I talked to him at 2 am. He texted me at 7:30 but I can’t call him back at 7:45. He will come in queue. After clearing all the queues, I finally gave him my time,” Sarma said.

He further said the actor was concerned about the release of his movie in the city amid reports of a theatre being vandalised, and the CM assured him that there will not be “any disturbance”. “People who buys ticket to watch the movie will watch it and those who have boycotted it will boycott it. What’s there to discuss. There’s no case of demolishing a cinema hall,” he said.

Addressing about the brouhaha on the movie, the CM said, “You should ask about G20 and you are asking about ‘Pathaan’. What does ‘Pathaan’ mean? That means there’s no other movies being made in India. Why such a big craze about this film? I actually do not know so I am asking you.”

On reports of ‘Pathaan’ posters being torn in the city, Sarma said nobody raises concerns when his posters are torn or taken down. “Tearing of posters happen on a daily basis in Guwahati. It’s not even a crime. What section do we register against such acts?”

Sarma further said many people have asked him why he does not know SRK. “Why should I know about him… I do not even know those who voted for me,” the CM said.

‘Pathaan’, starring SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, will hit the theatres on January 25.

