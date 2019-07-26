I Moved Out of Official Bungalow on June 21, Well Before Due Date: Scindia

New Delhi: Denying reports that he had requested to retain his official bungalow in posh Lutyens' Delhi, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that he had moved out on June 21, well before the due date.

In a report, news agency PTI had quoted sources as saying that the Centre had rejected the alleged request from Scindia.

Scindia, who lost the Lok Sabha election from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, had been staying at the 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow for several years. He was an MP from Guna between 2002 and 2019, and the bungalow had been allotted to him after he succeeded his father Madhavrao Scindia.

Former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha, as per rules, and the 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25.

Last month, the bungalow was allotted to Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' subject to the vacation of bungalows by their existing holders.

In June, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was allotted late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house last November after his death in August.