I-PAC Team Released from House Arrest But Slapped Notices, Abhishek Banerjee to Protest in Tripura Tomorrow

Abhishek Banerjee will visit Tripura’s capital city Agartala on Thursday afternoon to protest against the house arrest of a team of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) there. A team of 23 members of Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC was under house arrest for over 48-hours till Tuesday night, after it was asked by the local police to stay put inside a city-based private hotel during a visit.

All members of the team were forced to undergo the RTPCR test and released late on Tuesday night only after the test reports came negative and after they were grilled by a senior police officer, sources told News18.

The team has been served notices to appear in the police station on August 1 and 2. “I consider your attendance before me necessary for answering certain questions relevant to investigation of the instant case, furnishing information relevant to the case in question and producing documents, if any,” the notice from SI of East Agartala Police Station reads.

The team had been camping in a hotel in Tripura’s Agartala since last week for political assessment for Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress ahead of 2023 state assembly elections.

Abhishek Banerjee launched a protest about the incident on Monday itself, an claimed that BJP is resorting to these tactics as it is scared of the TMC expanding its base across the country.

On Wednesday, two senior minister in the Bengal government — Moloy Ghatak and Bratyo Basu – will visit the National General Secretary of TMC who is visiting Tripura on Thursday .

The TMC’s strong reaction to the I-PAC incident suggests that it is very serious about making inroads in Tripura and ready to take on the BJP in the assembly polls.

The party workers in Tripura will also get a boost when leaders from Kolkata, particularly Abhishek Banerjee, visit the state, said Ashish Lal Singh, President, Tripura TMC .

