'I Prefer India, No Point Going Back to China,' Says Dalai Lama in Backdrop of Tawang Clash

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said India is his permanent residence and it is a perfect place. The leader on Monday said that prefers India over China.

While responding to a query over the Tawang clash, Dalai Lama at Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh said, “Now things… General speaking, things are improving, I think in Europe and Africa and also in Asia. Now, China is also more flexible," reported news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Kangra, Himachal Pradesh: Dalai Lama says, "…There is no point in returning to China. I prefer India. That's the place. Kangra - Pandit Nehru's choice, this place is my permanent residence…" pic.twitter.com/Wr6dGEPIIx— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The leader went on to add that there was no point in going back to China. “I prefer India, it’s the best place and Kangra is Pandit Nehru’s choice. This place is my permanent residence. It’s very right. Thank you," Dalai Lama told the news agency.

Dalai Lama also gave an update on his health and said he is doing fine but has a little pain in his arm. The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet has been been living in Himachal’s Dharamshala since 1959.

The statement by Dalai Lama came after Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9, in a first such major flare-up after the deadly hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the amount of Bravery and valour displayed by armed forces during the Galwan valley clashes and the recent face-off in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is commendable and no amount of praise for them is enough.

