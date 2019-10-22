I Received Worst Abuses After Joining Social Media in 2011, Says Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Calling for the regulation of content on social media, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh revealed that received the worst abuses only after he joined the social media in 2011.

He said this while addressing a gathering of Digital Media Press Club in Bhopal on Tuesday.

“I never received as much abuses as I did after joining the social media in 2011,” Singh said on a light note.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hired a PR firm to take care of his publicity operations, Singh said Madhya Pradesh’s publicity department should learn to boost chief minister Kamal Nath’s image from them.

The senior leader, who is active on Twitter, said that directed ‘troll armies’ are used on social media to target opponents.

Referring to a study carried out by the London School of Economics, Singh said that the study had assessed the impact of social media on instances of mob lynching and said the outcome of the study suggested that instead of digital illiteracy, it was prejudices towards a certain section that has fuelled such violent incidents.

The Congress veteran also criticized Twitter enabling users to create handles without revealing their identities to others.

“Such handles get into action whenever they receive a direction from the top against anyone,” Singh said, hinting at paid trolls.

Saying that fake, unverified news on social media affects the innocent minds, Singh said that people responsible for it should be put behind the bars.

