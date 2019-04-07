LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
I Respect Hinduism But Not What BJP Promotes, Says Urmila Matondkar After Complaint Over 'Anti-Hindu' Remark

A BJP worker had lodged a complaint with police accusing Matondkar of making anti-Hindu remarks. The Congress leader in her reply said that she has been 'victimised' like many others in BJP rule.

Updated:April 7, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
Urmila Matondkar joined the Congress in the national capital last week. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Dismissing the complaint against her as bogus and baseless, Bollywood actor and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Urmila Matondkar on Sunday said that she respects Hinduism but not in what BJP wants to promote.

"I believe in Hinduism which embraces benevolent concepts of Wasudhaiv Kutumbakam and Ahimsa Paramodharma. This is the Hinduism promoted by our great forefathers and Lokmanya Tilak, Gandhiji, Vivekanand and Sardar Patel. I believe in, love and respect Hinduism in this sense and not in what BJP wants to promote," she said in a statement.

The actor-turned-politician added that she has been "victimised" like many others in BJP rule. "Unfortunately, today raising voice against BJP ideology and speaking the truth amounts to committing a crime. I have been victimised like so many others in last 5 years by BJP. I deplore this aggressive and hostile policy of BJP," she said.

Suresh Nakhua, a Mumbai BJP worker, in his compliant lodged with the Powai police here on Saturday claimed Matondkar's "anti-Hindu" remarks hurt the community's sentiments. Nakhua said he submitted the complaint after watching Matondkar's interview on a television news channel in which she said the "Hinduism is the most violent religion in the world".

