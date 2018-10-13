'I Said it Due to Deep Devotion': Actor Kollam Thulasi Apologises for Sabarimala Remark

A day after threatening to rip into half women entering the Sabarimala temple, Malayalam actor Kollam Thulasi apologised for his controversial remarks saying that he made the statement because of his ‘deep devotion’ for Lord Ayyappa.“It is due to my deep devotion to Lord Ayyappa I said like that. But I later understood as a celebrity I shouldn't say like this. I wholeheartedly apologise for it,” Kollam Thulasi was quoted as saying by ANI agency.The actor had stoked a controversy on Friday when he had said that he would rip women entering the Sabarimala temple. He had added that one half would be thrown at the chief minister’s office and the other sent to Delhi.Thulasi, made those comments while addressing a rally organised by the BJP to protest against the Supreme Court verdict allowing women aged between 10 and 50 years entry into the shrine.He had also said that real devotees could not accept the age-old custom being broken.The Supreme Court judgement, on September 28, had lifted the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine. Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed protests with scores of devotees, including women, refusing to enter the temple.