Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Should be Allowed Reasonable Time for Myself: Full Text of Arun Jaitley’s Letter to PM Modi

Arun Jaitley in the letter sought reasonable time to himself, also mentioning that he had orally informed the prime minister of his decision before his Kedarnath visit.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Should be Allowed Reasonable Time for Myself: Full Text of Arun Jaitley’s Letter to PM Modi
File photo of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
New Delhi: A day before the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi, Union Finance Ministry Arun Jaitley has written to the Prime Minister, seeking to be relieved of his charge and dropping out of contention for the new cabinet.

Citing “serious health challenges”, Jaitley in the letter sought “reasonable time” to himself, also mentioning that he had orally informed the prime minister of his decision before his Kedarnath visit a fortnight ago.

Here is the full text of Arun Jaitley’s letter to the prime minister:

Honb’le Prime Minister,

It was a great honour and a learning experience for me to have been a part of the Government led by you for the past five years. Even earlier, the Party had blessed me with the responsibilities in the first NDA Government, in the Party organization and also while we were in the Opposition. I could not have asked for more.

During the last eighteen months, I have had some serious health challenges. My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them. After the campaign had concluded and you were leaving for Kedarnath, I had orally informed you that even though I was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to me during the campaign, I would in the future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health. The BJP and the NDA under your leadership, have had secured a spectacular win. The new Government would be sworn in tomorrow.

I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new Government.

I would obviously have a lot of time at my disposal to undertake any work to informally to support the Government or the Party.

With warm regards,

Yours sincerely,
[ ARUN JAITLEY]




Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram