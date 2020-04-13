'I Still Go to Office Despite No Work': Panic Grips Indians Living in UAE as Crisis Looms Large

Dubai: A feeling of uncertainty has gripped Indian expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as concerns over the economic crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic looms large.

With the UAE planning to impose ‘strict restrictions’ regarding the workforce, a sense of panic is prevailing among Indians, who constitute roughly 30 per cent of the total population of the Gulf nation.

“I still go to office despite the fact that there is no work for me,” said a Dubai-based employee of the National Bank of Fujairah. “The branch I was working with has been shut, but there is no official statement regarding work from home or if there will be any layoffs. As of now, we have received our salaries, but we live in constant fear,” he added.

Regarding the handling of health crisis, the man said the UAE government is taking good care of everyone irrespective of their nationality and large-scale testing is being carried out. "But it is quite obvious that they will send us back home if the condition remains the same," he added.

So far, the UAE has recorded a total of 4,123 coronavirus cases, while the number of recovered patients reached 680 on Sunday.

Expressing his disappointment on the thought of returning to India, the 38-year-old banker said the job market back home is limited and remaining unemployed in the Gulf seems to be a better option.

"Most of the banks cannot even come close to what I have been earning here over the past few years,” the banker from Bihar said, adding he had shifted to Dubai in 2011 and ever since he has not witnessed anything like the current crisis.

Meanwhile, there have been suggestions from the UAE government to send unemployed workforce back to their respective countries and private companies, especially related to construction activities, have already asked their employees to exhaust their paid leaves.

In some cases, employers have promised workers that their jobs would remain secure, but they have to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time and return to their home country.

The UAE’s Ambassador to India, Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, has offered help to evacuate Indians and mentioned that only those who test negative for COVID-19 would be sent back. The ones who have tested positive for the virus would continue to receive treatment with its cost being borne by the UAE government.

However, there has been no official communication by the Ministry of External Affairs on the matter. Nearly 33 lakh Indians are living in the UAE working in various sectors in different capacities and if the UAE government's plan goes through, this sudden reverse migration could create a new challenges in itself.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube