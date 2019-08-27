Take the pledge to vote

I-T Attaches Gurgaon Hotel Worth Rs 150 Crore as Benami Asset of Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi

The Delhi benami prohibition unit of the department has issued an order for attachment of the hotel property.

August 27, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
I-T Attaches Gurgaon Hotel Worth Rs 150 Crore as Benami Asset of Congress Leader Kuldeep Bishnoi
File photo of Kuldeep Bishnoi. (Pic: Kuldeep Bishnoi/Twitter)
New Delhi: A hotel worth Rs 150 crore in a prime business space in Gurgaon has been attached by the Income-tax department as a "benami" asset of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his brother, official sources said on Tuesday.

They said the Delhi benami prohibition unit of the department has issued an order for attachment of the hotel property.

The order has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said.

The department had conducted extensive searches against Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.

